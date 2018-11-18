Blackline (BL) Shares Down 5.3%

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $36.99. 874,315 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 467,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Blackline in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 24,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,146,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 7,483.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,683,000 after purchasing an additional 788,069 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackline during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,153,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 93.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 562,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,313,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,480,000 after purchasing an additional 510,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackline during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

