Blackline Inc (BL) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.04% of Blackline worth $62,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 7,483.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,683,000 after acquiring an additional 788,069 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackline in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,153,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 93.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 562,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,313,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,480,000 after acquiring an additional 510,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackline in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackline alerts:

BL stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $58.11. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In related news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 24,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,146,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/blackline-inc-bl-holdings-lifted-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

Blackline Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.