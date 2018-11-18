Blackmores Limited (BKL) Insider Marcus Blackmore Sells 1,000 Shares

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) insider Marcus Blackmore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$129.15 ($91.60), for a total value of A$129,150.00 ($91,595.74).

Shares of Blackmores stock traded up A$1.87 ($1.33) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$129.64 ($91.94). 18,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73. Blackmores Limited has a 12 month low of A$86.27 ($61.18) and a 12 month high of A$178.00 ($126.24).

About Blackmores

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; everyday health; and eye health.

