BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,000 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (XERS)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $21.03 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

