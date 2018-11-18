BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stake Decreased by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 56.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 59.8% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $411.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.31 and a 12 month high of $594.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $554.00 to $514.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BlackRock from $545.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

