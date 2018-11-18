Blue Apron (APRN) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $1.02 price target on the stock.

APRN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Apron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.28.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 75.39% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $150.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Blue Apron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder First Round Capital Iv, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $2,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $237,332.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,888 in the last 90 days. 56.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blue Apron by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Blue Apron by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,162,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Blue Apron by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Blue Apron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,153,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 127,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

