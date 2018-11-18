Blue Apron (APRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $1.90 to $1.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.28.

APRN stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.10. Blue Apron has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $198,369.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,217.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $237,332.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,888 over the last ninety days. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,025,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 142,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blue Apron by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Blue Apron by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 102,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

