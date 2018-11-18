Bluedrop Performance Learning (BPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Bluedrop Performance Learning (CVE:BPL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 30500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Bluedrop Performance Learning Company Profile (CVE:BPL)

Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc is engaged in designing, developing and delivering workplace training for individuals, businesses, military personnel and the public sector. The Company’s segments include Bluedrop Learning Networks, Bluedrop Training and Simulation, and Corporate and Other. The Bluedrop Training and Simulation segment is a provider of training solutions for the defense sector.

