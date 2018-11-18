Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Down 30.7% This Week

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $18.08 million and approximately $486,084.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Radar Relay, DragonEX and FCoin. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00141656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00223068 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $576.27 or 0.10308515 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,767,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ.

Bluzelle Token Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, COSS, DragonEX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Gate.io, FCoin, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

