BNP Paribas Upgrades Daimler (DDAIF) to “Buy”

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDAIF. ValuEngine raised Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Daimler has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $94.41.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $46.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

