Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

EPAY has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on Bottomline Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bottomline Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

EPAY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. 758,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,476. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $164,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,491 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $484,368.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,610 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

