BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 77.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 108.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPT opened at $27.11 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $535.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of -0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.3801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.36%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

