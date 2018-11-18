Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,175,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,150 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 59,026 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 113,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 54,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.26. 1,237,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,629. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.26%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

