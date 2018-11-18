Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) CEO Sells $349,830.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $349,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Howard Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 17th, Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $402,675.00.

BFAM opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.19. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $86.80 and a 12-month high of $122.01.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.85 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,829.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 104.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

