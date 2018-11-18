Broadcom (AVGO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.02.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $237.61 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $4,620,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $9,687,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.