Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.57. Broadcom posted earnings of $4.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $20.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $20.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $21.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.48 to $22.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Broadcom to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.02.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $237.61. 3,549,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,579. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $285.68.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $4,620,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $9,687,345 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,135,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,879,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.