Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce $4.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.23 billion. Netflix reported sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $15.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.24 billion to $21.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $434.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Netflix from $503.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $388.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.20.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $299,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total value of $115,279.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,142 shares of company stock worth $113,622,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,083,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,139,955. The firm has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 228.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. Netflix has a 12-month low of $178.38 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

