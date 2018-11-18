Brokerages Anticipate Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 42 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

SGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barrington Research set a $27.00 target price on Superior Group of Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 14,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,813. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $276.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.30.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.40 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Group of Companies (SGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.