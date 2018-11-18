Brokerages Expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will report $498.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.00 million and the highest is $590.60 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $404.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OAS. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital set a $17.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 297.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $171,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OAS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,554,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,368,518. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

