Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) to Announce $2.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $2.74. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $9.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $609.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.38.

Shares of TFX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.17. The stock had a trading volume of 254,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,186. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $227.52 and a 1-year high of $288.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.69, for a total transaction of $2,311,195.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,831.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,860 shares of company stock worth $24,800,292 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,788,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Teleflex by 17.7% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,650,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $705,199,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 632.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,914 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 52.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 955,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,230,000 after purchasing an additional 327,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.