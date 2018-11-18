Brokerages Expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. TPG Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 55.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX remained flat at $$20.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 189,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,145. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $39,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Earnings History and Estimates for TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

