Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) to announce sales of $141.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.90 million. Valero Energy Partners reported sales of $126.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Partners will report full year sales of $546.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.82 million to $564.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $615.04 million, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $682.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy Partners.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 94.57%. The company had revenue of $140.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE VLP opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Valero Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Valero Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 79.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,544,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,159,000 after purchasing an additional 497,690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Valero Energy Partners by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 343,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 255,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy Partners by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,299,000 after buying an additional 241,379 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,500,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Partners by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 121,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

