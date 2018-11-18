Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc (WK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will announce sales of $62.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.60 million. Workiva posted sales of $54.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $242.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $243.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $279.00 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $279.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Workiva to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Workiva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 155,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,656. Workiva has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $895,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $122,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,791. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Workiva by 114.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

