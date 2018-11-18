Brokerages Set $12.00 Price Target for Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS)

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 108 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GWRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.23. 19,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,599. The firm has a market cap of $219.65 million, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 16.95%. Analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

In related news, Director Debra Coy purchased 4,126 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $41,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 7,430 shares of company stock worth $73,830 in the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

