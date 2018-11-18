Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $5.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 270,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 154,323 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 223,168 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 1.46. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

