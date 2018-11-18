Brokerages Set HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Target Price at $147.08

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

HubSpot stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.84. 522,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,405. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.22 and a beta of 1.92.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.65 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $3,725,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,250,829.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $3,388,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,820 shares of company stock worth $17,324,469 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $4,119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 579.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 118.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 28.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $258,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

