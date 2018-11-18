Brokerages Set KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ) PT at $765.71

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 772.50 ($10.09).

Several research analysts recently commented on KAZ shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,015 ($13.26) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th.

KAZ stock traded up GBX 17.60 ($0.23) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 527.20 ($6.89). The company had a trading volume of 1,574,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 413.10 ($5.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 974.20 ($12.73).

In other news, insider Charles Watson purchased 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,778.62 ($12,777.50). Also, insider Andrew Southam acquired 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,788.10 ($51,990.20).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

