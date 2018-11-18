Brokerages Set LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL) Price Target at $15.00

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

LPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, CLSA downgraded LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

LG Display stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 221,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,574. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in LG Display by 466.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 57,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

