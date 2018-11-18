Brokerages Set Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) Target Price at $17.00

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $24.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

UEPS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 347,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.03 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, CEO Herman Kotze bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $80,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at $135,567.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 39,036 shares of company stock worth $265,244. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,216,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 98.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 214,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 105,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 182,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

