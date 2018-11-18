Brokers Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. TD Securities cut their target price on EQT from $53.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.93.

EQT stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. EQT has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,704,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,755,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,772,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 182,853.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,535,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,932,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jimmi Sue Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $191,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,158.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,254.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,609 shares of company stock worth $1,447,612. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

