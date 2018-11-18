Brookfield Property Reit (BPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.29

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 576579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPR. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter worth $12,690,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter worth $7,159,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter worth $17,387,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter worth $12,304,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPR)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $90 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

