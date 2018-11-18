Shares of Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) dropped 15% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 295,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 255,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Get Btu Metals alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/btu-metals-btu-trading-down-15.html.

About Btu Metals (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Btu Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Btu Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.