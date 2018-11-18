California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $111,000 in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 368,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GTY Technology by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GTY Technology by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,858,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,089 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTYH opened at $10.18 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.30.

In other GTY Technology news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 505,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $5,129,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $111,000 in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/california-public-employees-retirement-system-invests-111000-in-gty-technology-holdings-inc-gtyh.html.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primarily focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating business in the technology industry, including software and services.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.