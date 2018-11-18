Calyxt (CLXT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

“3Q results were better than we were expecting with SG&A expenses & cash burn rate each below our projections. While the departure of the previous CEO during the qtr was unexpected, we believe new CEO Jim Blome’s background is well suited to steer CLXT’s strategic focus going forward & we remain encouraged that HOSO commercialization plans continue to track in line with or better than initial guidance. We reiterate our Buy rating & $27 PT.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Calyxt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of CLXT traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 199,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,380. The stock has a market cap of $390.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 6,256.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calyxt news, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $65,858.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $37,411.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,219 shares of company stock worth $384,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Calyxt by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,851,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 52,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Calyxt by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Calyxt by 50.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 149,898 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Calyxt by 84.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 141,618 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Calyxt by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

