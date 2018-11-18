Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABCD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Learning Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cambium Learning Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of ABCD stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Cambium Learning Group has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.59 million, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of -0.82.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 159.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Learning Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 397.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambium Learning Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Learning Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Learning Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Learning Group Company Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

