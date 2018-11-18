Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF (REM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period.

ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF has a twelve month low of $737.00 and a twelve month high of $905.50.

