Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth $120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth $136,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth $150,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gannett from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gannett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

GCI opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.83. Gannett Co Inc has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.60 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Gannett’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

