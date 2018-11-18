Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 27,400 Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 86,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $1,585,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,938,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXFD. ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of OXFD opened at $15.89 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $393.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of -0.09.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

