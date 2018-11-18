Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $411,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $263,891.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,320.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 target price on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

NYSE FDS opened at $230.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.89 and a 12 month high of $237.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

