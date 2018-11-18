Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $425,000 in Terex Co. (TEX) Stock

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,270,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,971,000 after purchasing an additional 161,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Terex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,199,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,992,000 after purchasing an additional 80,932 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,038 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,613 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Terex by 640.1% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,529,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 11,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $458,738.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,091.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $269,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,445 shares of company stock valued at $52,655 and sold 38,866 shares valued at $1,514,531. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $31.34 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). Terex had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Terex from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

