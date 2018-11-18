Camrova Resources (BAJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Camrova Resources Inc (TSE:BAJ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Camrova Resources Company Profile (TSE:BAJ)

Baja Mining Corp. (Baja) is engaged in the development of mineral properties, which is carried out in Mexico. The Company’s primary focus is the development of the El Boleo copper-cobalt-zinc-manganese deposit (the Boleo Project) located near Santa Rosalia, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The Company owns a 70% interest in the Boleo Project through its wholly owned Luxembourg subsidiary, Baja International S.a r.l., which owns 100% of a Luxembourg subsidiary, Boleo International S.a r.l., which in turn owns 70% interest in Minera y Metalurgica del Boleo SA de C.V.

