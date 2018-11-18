Canada Goose (GOOS) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$87.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$86.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday.

Canada Goose stock opened at C$92.18 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$32.48 and a 52 week high of C$95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.24.

In related news, insider Kara Mackillop sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.52, for a total transaction of C$1,327,800.00. Also, insider Pat Sherlock sold 22,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,512.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

