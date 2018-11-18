Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,640. The company has a market cap of $928.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $767.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.13 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $161,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 467.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.