Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 587,727 Shares of ArQule, Inc. (ARQL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 587,727 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ArQule were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARQL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 156.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after buying an additional 3,289,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 141.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,175,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after buying an additional 2,448,660 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth about $11,943,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 538.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 802,504 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth about $2,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.63. ArQule, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

