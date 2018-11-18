Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $5.77 Million in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Stock

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 469,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 92.8% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 503,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,335,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $2,668,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,277 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FLIR stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.21. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.10.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.
Several equities analysts have commented on FLIR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.
