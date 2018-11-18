CannabisCoin Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $704,787.00 and $3,587.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000510 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000085 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

