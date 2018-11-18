Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 9,548 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 938.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $53.08 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

