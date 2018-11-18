Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Tenaris SA (TS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TS. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 2,302.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of TS opened at $28.35 on Friday. Tenaris SA has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

