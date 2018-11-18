Capricoin (CPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71,942.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $71,942.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Capricoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00012285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002640 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.