Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) in a report issued on Wednesday. Maxim Group currently has a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Capricor reported 3Q18 with a net loss of ($4.1M) and ended the period with $10.4M in cash on the balance sheet, runway into 2Q18. We do expect that the company will need to raise capital in early 2019, prior to reaching data for the HOPE-2 study, which is expected in 2020.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

CAPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 159.36%. Research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.